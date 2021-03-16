N.B. confirms COVID-19 case at Edmundston school, reporting 5 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, as well as confirming a case in an Edmundston school.

The new cases, all of which are linked to previous cases and self-isolating, bring the province’s active count to 41.

There is one case in Zone 1 (Moncton region) in an individual aged 60-69, two cases in Zone 3 (Fredericton region) of persons aged 20-29 and 60-69, and two cases in Zone 4 (Edmundston region) aged 50-59 and 60-69.

The province says a case was identified at École Notre-Dame in Edmundston. Students and staff are staying home from school Tuesday to allow for contact tracing and sanitization.

“School staff will contact families directly should there be any further impact on learning. If you or a family member have been in close contact with a case, you will be notified by Public Health for contact tracing,” a news release notes.

“If you do not hear directly from Public Health, you have not been identified as a close contact.”

Meanwhile, two potential public exposures in Edmundston have also been identified: Pizza Delight at 185 Hébert Blvd., on March 12 between noon and 1:30 p.m., as well as Tim Hortons at 684 Victoria St., on March 12 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

The province also notes the lab in Moncton has identified an Edmundston case as a presumptive case of a variant of concern.

A sample will be sent to Winnipeg’s National Microbiology Laboratory for confirmation.

