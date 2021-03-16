Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police issue warrant for suspect in city’s latest homicide

By Skylar Peters Global News
Posted March 16, 2021 10:04 am
Winnipeg police say if you see Alvin Joseph Glen Nelson, do not approach -- call 911 instead.
Winnipeg police say if you see Alvin Joseph Glen Nelson, do not approach -- call 911 instead. Winnipeg Police / Supplied

Winnipeg Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man allegedly involved in the city’s most recent homicide.

Police found 30-year-old Russel Gibeault seriously injured at a home in the 400 block of Agnes St. early Friday.

He was rushed to hospital, but didn’t survive.

Read more: Man found on Agnes Street city’s fifth homicide of 2021

Police say they are seeking Alvin Joseph Glen Nelson, 34, of Winnipeg. They describe him as five feet 11 inches with black, medium-length hair, a black goatee and a tattoo of a skull and horns on his left forearm.

Police say that if you see him, don’t approach him but instead, call 911.

The killing was Winnipeg’s fifth of 2021.

Click to play video: 'Police block off stretch of Agnes Street' Police block off stretch of Agnes Street
Police block off stretch of Agnes Street
