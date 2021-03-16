Winnipeg police issue warrant for suspect in city’s latest homicide

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Police have issued a Canada-wide warrant for a man allegedly involved in the city’s most recent homicide.

Police found 30-year-old Russel Gibeault seriously injured at a home in the 400 block of Agnes St. early Friday.

He was rushed to hospital, but didn’t survive.

Police say they are seeking Alvin Joseph Glen Nelson, 34, of Winnipeg. They describe him as five feet 11 inches with black, medium-length hair, a black goatee and a tattoo of a skull and horns on his left forearm.

Police say that if you see him, don’t approach him but instead, call 911.

The killing was Winnipeg’s fifth of 2021.

