Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Man found on Agnes Street city’s fifth homicide of 2021

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Police tape at a crime scene in Winnipeg.
Police tape at a crime scene in Winnipeg. Jordan Pearn/Global News

A 30-year-old man is dead after a Friday evening assault in Winnipeg, say police.

Winnipeg police responded to a report of a male assaulted in the 400 block of Agnes Street on March 12 around 4:20 p.m.

Arriving on the scene, officers found a man who was unresponsive after being seriously assaulted at the home.

Story continues below advertisement

He was transported to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Trending Stories

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Russel Gibeault from Winnipeg.

His death is the fifth homicide of 2021.

Read more: RCMP say 2 snowmobilers in Manitoba die from exposure

Winnipeg Police are still looking for the suspect.

If anyone has information about the assault they are asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6506 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video 'Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case' Winnipeg police identify second suspect in October 2020 homicide case
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHomicidewinnipegAssaultInvestigationSuspectWinnipeg homicideresidential

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers