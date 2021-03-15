Man found on Agnes Street city’s fifth homicide of 2021

Send this page to someone via email

A 30-year-old man is dead after a Friday evening assault in Winnipeg, say police.

Winnipeg police responded to a report of a male assaulted in the 400 block of Agnes Street on March 12 around 4:20 p.m.

Arriving on the scene, officers found a man who was unresponsive after being seriously assaulted at the home.

He was transported to hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Russel Gibeault from Winnipeg.

His death is the fifth homicide of 2021.

Winnipeg Police are still looking for the suspect.

If anyone has information about the assault they are asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6506 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).