Crime
December 18 2020 7:57am
01:14

Homicides near 2019 record in Winnipeg

Homicides are nearing the record set in 2019 in Winnipeg. So far, there have been 41 homicides being investigated by Winnipeg police, while last year, there were 44. Joe Scarpelli has more.

