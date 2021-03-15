No new coronavirus deaths; 133 more presumptive variant cases in Saskatchewan

Send this page to someone via email

The provincial government says 133 more COVID-19 variant cases have been detected in Saskatchewan.

In addition to the 70 confirmed variant of concern (VoC) confirmed cases, government officials said on Monday there are 210 presumptive cases which are located in the far north east (1), Saskatoon (4), central East (5), Regina (185), south central (10) and south east (5) zones.

Public health officials are asking people in Regina to re-commit to best prevention practices to protect against COVID-19 due to an increase of community transmission of VoC in the city.

“Many of Regina’s outbreaks are a result of people of going to work and public places while symptomatic,” read a statement from the provincial government.

“At this time, it is recommended that Regina and area residents — particularly those over age 50 — should not consider increasing their household bubbles to include two to three households up to 10 people. They should consider remaining with their current household only.”

According to the government on Monday, there were 110 new cases with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 30,727. The new seven-day average of daily cases is 132.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 137 patients with COVID-19 — 107 are receiving inpatient care and 30 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 1,299 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release. Officials said this is the lowest number of active cases since Nov. 9, 2020.

The number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to a total of 29,021 following 207 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 2,013 COVID-19 tests were performed on March 14. To date, 612,606 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 29,037 second doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

There have been 407 COVID-19-related deaths in Saskatchewan to date.

