COVID-19 vaccine clinic opening at Guelph community centre

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph has announced the West End Community Centre will house a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

It’s scheduled to open on Tuesday and is replacing the one at Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s main office on Chancellor’s Way.

“Thanks to the cooperation of local sports leagues and teams, the city was able to accommodate most rink users in other locations through the end of the season,” the city said in an email.

While the size and capacity of the clinic were not revealed, the community centre at 21 Imperial Rd. S features a twin-pad arena, a gymnasium and meeting rooms.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

It’s the third clinic to be launched in Guelph in less than a week, with clinics opening at the University of Guelph and Skyjack’s facility on Woodlawn Road.

Story continues below advertisement

0:53 Ford renews call for more COVID-19 vaccines from feds at mass immunization clinic opens Ford renews call for more COVID-19 vaccines from feds at mass immunization clinic opens

The public health unit has already administered over 27,000 doses throughout the region.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

Advertisement