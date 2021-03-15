Menu

Health

Adults in Prince Rupert and Port Edward start mass vaccination program Monday

By Amy Judd Global News
Click to play video 'Adults in Prince Rupert and Port Edward start receiving vaccines Monday' Adults in Prince Rupert and Port Edward start receiving vaccines Monday
Adults in both Prince Rupert and Port Edward are set to start receiving COVID-19 vaccines Monday.

About 12,000 residents of Port Rupert and Port Edward will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next two-and-a-half weeks.

In an effort to stop persistent clusters of the virus, this community will become the first in Canada where all eligible residents will be vaccinated.

Appointments started at 9 a.m. sharp Monday.

Martha Wainwright, 96, and Perry Boyle were two of the first seniors in Prince Rupert to receive the shot.

“The risk is to us up here is profound and that was I think why our town has asked us to be more strict, recognizing that our hospital would not be able to handle a significant outbreak if it all happened at once,” city councillor Blair Mirau told Global News.

Click to play video 'Prince Rupert mass COVID-19 immunizations' Prince Rupert mass COVID-19 immunizations
Prince Rupert mass COVID-19 immunizations

Read more: British Columbia to begin largest mass vaccination in provincial history on Monday

The civic centre has been transformed into a COVID-19 vaccine clinic with 12 stations inside and around 1,000 people scheduled to come in on Monday alone.

The clinic is being operated by Northern Health with support from the BC CDC and First Nations Health Authority and 400 volunteers who live in Prince Rupert.

The first day week of this mass vaccination effort will target people between the ages of 60 and 95. The goal is to have a dose in the arm of every adult in Prince Rupert by the end of the month.

Click to play video 'More B.C. seniors will be able to book vaccine appointments sooner' More B.C. seniors will be able to book vaccine appointments sooner
More B.C. seniors will be able to book vaccine appointments sooner

Read more: B.C. seniors’ COVID-19 vaccine bookings to be accelerated this week

-with files from Emad Agahi.

COVID-19Coronavirusbc coronaviruscovid-19 bcPrince RupertPort EdwardPort Edward vaccinePrince Rupert vaccinationsPrince Rupert vaccine

