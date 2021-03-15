B.C. seniors’ COVID-19 vaccine bookings to be accelerated this week

Send this page to someone via email

It’s good news for B.C’s seniors.

The B.C. government announced Sunday night that those aged 80 and over can call to make their vaccine appointments sooner than expected.

That age group was initially supposed to wait until Mar. 22.

There are approximately 100,000 people between the ages of 80 and 84 who have not yet received their shots.

In several tweets, the government said that the speed up is due to faster processing at its call centres.

Sunday night the B.C. government tweeted that vaccine bookings have changed.

Last week all health authorities began taking calls for those 85 years and older.

With the first mass vaccination appointments to start Mar. 15.

This is the largest mass vaccination in the province's history, with more than 400,000 people expected to get a shot in the arm by early April.

This is the largest mass vaccination in the province’s history, with more than 400,000 people expected to get a shot in the arm by early April.

The new timeline for seniors will allow those 84 and over to call their local health authority on Monday.

In order to prevent phone lines from crashing, people should designate only one family member to call for that appointment.

For those aged 83 years old who are born in 1938 or earlier, they can begin calling Tuesday, Mar. 16.

1939 or earlier, can call Wednesday, Mar. 17.

On Thursday, Mar. 18 anyone born in 1940 can make their appointment.

People aged 80 years old and older will be allowed to call on Friday, Mar. 19.

Seniors in that age group are part of Phase 2 of B.C’s immunization plan.

Phase 3 is set to begin in April starting with the 79 to 60 age group.

There are exceptions including Indigenous populations and those who are clinically extremely vulnerable as well as priority for at-risk communities.

Recently priority vaccines were given to employees at Vitrum Glass, a Langley glass plant, after more than 40 employees contracted the virus.

On Saturday employees at the Port Coquitlam Costco were also vaccinated early in what Fraser Health called a ‘significant’ cluster of COVID-19 cases.

You can find the phone numbers to make an appointment for each health region below.

Vancouver Coastal Health

Appointments can be booked by calling 1-877-587-5767.

You can see clinic locations here.

Fraser Health

You can book online here, or call 1-855-755-2455.

You can see a list of clinic locations here.

Interior Health

Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-740-7747.

You can see a full list of clinic locations here.

Island Health

Appointments can be made by calling 1-833-348-4787.

You can view a complete list of clinic locations here.

Northern Health

You can see the details for your individual community here.

Appointments can be made by calling 1-844-255-7555.