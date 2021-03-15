5 more residents from Edmonton’s Churchill Manor die over weekend amid COVID-19 variant outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Five more residents at Churchill Manor in Edmonton passed away over the weekend as the facility battles an outbreak involving COVID-19 variants.

The province first announced the outbreak at the beginning of March.

On the weekend, the province said five people had died connected to the outbreak; all had pre-existing conditions.

Those who passed away were two men in their 80s, two men in their 90s and a woman in her 90s.

Atria Retirement Canada, which runs Churchill Manor, sent a notice to families and residents on Sunday.

“We’ve learned that five additional residents who had previously tested positive for COVID-19 have passed away,” the notice said. “Our thoughts are with their families during this difficult time.”

Story continues below advertisement

Since the outbreak was declared, Alberta Health has announced a total of nine resident deaths.

In the latest numbers from Alberta Health from March 10, the manor had confirmed a total of 60 cases of COVID-19, 52 of which were variants of concern.

In an community update on March 11 and then again in Sunday’s update, Atria confirmed there have been no new recent positives found following extensive testing.

“The past two rounds of testing conducted by Alberta Health Services yielded no new positives,” said Atria on Sunday. “We are maintaining our regular communications with them, and we continue to follow their instructions.”

Atria said AHS would be returning on Monday to do an additional round of COVID-19 testing on all residents.

1:56 Family concerned over COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton retirement home Family concerned over COVID-19 outbreak at Edmonton retirement home – Mar 4, 2021

All residents at the Churchill Manor received their first COVID-19 vaccinations on March 1, Atria said.

Story continues below advertisement

Churchill Manor is an independent living setting. As it is not licensed, the province does not oversee day-to-day management or compliance at the facility. However, AHS is working with the facility to help manage the outbreak.

–with files from Emily Mertz, Global News