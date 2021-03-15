No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia, 17 active cases remain as of Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and said 17 active cases remain in the province.

As of March 14, the province said 48,077 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 16,113 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

“As we reflect on the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia, we can be proud of our efforts to slow the spread of the virus,” said Premier Iain Rankin in a press release.

“This year has been far from easy, but Nova Scotians have stepped up and done their part by following the public health measures.”

Since Oct. 1, Nova Scotia said it has completed 266,616 tests. There have been 581 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

One person is currently in hospital, in ICU. There are 564 resolved cases.

“One year ago, we announced our first presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia,” said Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

“The past year has been difficult on us all — especially the 65 families who lost loved ones. From the beginning, Nova Scotians have come together to navigate COVID-19 and listened to public health advice to ensure we are living as safe as possible.”