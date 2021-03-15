Menu

Canada

Union workers at Calgary Coca-Cola plant walk off the job

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Members of Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta at the Coca-Cola plant in northeast Calgary walked off the job on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Employees at Calgary’s Coca-Cola plant walked off the job on Monday morning.

According to the union representing the workers, the strike was in response to a dispute over job security concerns and third-party outsourcing.

Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta (Teamsters 987) represents some 268 workers at the Coca-Cola Refreshments plant in Calgary.

Members of Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta at the Coca-Cola plant in northeast Calgary walked off the job on Monday, March 15, 2021.
In a news release, the union said plant workers have “steadily been losing job hours to third-party contractors, reducing their ability to earn a suitable livelihood for themselves and their families.”

“Coca-Cola’s actions are limiting employee’s ability to fulfill their hours on good-paying jobs, creating an insecure and worrying work environment while some of their work is fulfilled by non-union contractors.”

Affected union members – who are employed in warehouse, production, and distribution and equipment service roles — voted 94 per cent in favour of strike action on March 4.

Members of Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta at the Coca-Cola plant in northeast Calgary walked off the job on Monday, March 15, 2021.
Teamsters 987 said the strike will likely affect the delivery of beverage products to Alberta customers, including restaurants, grocery and retail stores.

“These workers have dedicated themselves to keeping product moving to Albertans during a difficult time,” Teamsters 987 spokesperson Brock Penner said.

“Over the past year, these workers were deemed an essential service and have been there for Albertans. Now it’s time that Albertans stand with them as they fight for job security during uncertain times.”

Members of Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta at the Coca-Cola plant in northeast Calgary walked off the job on Monday, March 15, 2021.
“Coca-Cola employees simply want to do their jobs with some level of predictability from their employer,” Penner continued.

“We believe that everyone is entitled to dignity and security in the workplace. These have not been easy times for warehouse and delivery roles, and these hard-working Albertans deserve better.”

Global News reached out to Coca-Cola for its reaction to the strike action but hadn’t received a response at the time of publishing.

Members of Teamsters Local Union 987 of Alberta at the Coca-Cola plant in northeast Calgary walked off the job on Monday, March 15, 2021.
