Kingston health unit investigates 2 COVID-19 cases at local schools linked to Queen’s outbreak

Two students at Kingston-area elementary schools have tested positive for COVID-19. Both are being investigated by public health as variants of concern.

On Sunday, Dr. Kieran Moore said the students, one at Winston Churchill Public School and the other at St. John XXIII Catholic School, had tested positive for COVID-19. Both classes were sent home Wednesday after the health unit believed they had been in contact with a possible variant of concern.

According to the Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board, the health unit has order St. John XXIII to close due to a possible COVID-19 variant of concern.

In a video update Sunday, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region, said the health unit is still investigating all the possible contacts for the case at St. John’s XXIII. He says a Grade 4 class with several bus cohorts was most at risk as of Sunday.

In total, seven classes from various schools across the region were sent home last Wednesday, but as of Monday, all but the two mentioned above have been cleared of risk and were allowed to return to class this week.

According to the Limestone District School Board, one class cohort at Winston Churchill will continue to isolate while the variant of concern investigation is ongoing.

“An additional bus cohort related to Winston Churchill PS was directed to self-isolate March 13, 2021 pending further investigation,” the board said.

Friday, Moore said the health unit had sent the seven cohorts home earlier in the week because the classes had a link to two Queen’s University students who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Last week, a COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a Queen’s University residence, with 16 cases associated with the school as of Sunday, one of which was a variant of concern.

As for the two Queen’s students linked to the public school case, the health unit made it clear over the weekend that the post-secondary students “had employment that involved teaching children.” In a video released Sunday, Moore said the Queen’s students were teaching swimming lessons to the younger students, which led to the positive cases of COVID-19 at Winston Churchill and St. Johns’ XXIII.

— With files from Global News’ Alexandra Mazur