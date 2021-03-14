Penticton demonstrators rally against liquor sales in Skaha Lake Park

Send this page to someone via email

Around a dozen people held a rally at Penticton’s Skaha Lake Park on Sunday to oppose the idea of liquor sales in the park and commercialization of the area.

“I would like to see that there be no liquor sales here…and that it stays family-friendly, natural, beautiful, green, protected preserved park,” said Hannah Hyland, who organized the rally.

Hyland is concerned commercialization of the park will change the natural atmosphere.

The demonstration comes as city council is preparing to vote this week on a plan to revamp the east side of the park.

The plan, which is expected to cost between $2.8-million and $3.8-million, calls for Penticton to upgrade or replace the existing marina building that already houses a cafe.

However, planners are also suggesting the city consider adding a licensed restaurant to the marina to add vibrancy to the area.

A city report said during public consultations 75 per cent of people supported adding the restaurant but others were concerned about “commercialization of the parkland” and making alcohol available near motorized boats.

The multi-million dollar plan to renew the east end of the park also includes proposals to build a new larger boathouse to replace the existing one, replace the existing splash pad, widen the promenade and add seating, naturalize a riparian area focusing on adding more tree canopy cover, and move a boat trailer parking area so there is more parkland near the lake.

The city council is expected to vote on whether or not to approve the park plans, in principle, this week.

Meanwhile, city staff is recommending the city council not support a proposal to allow the sale of locally produced liquor at a concession stand in the park this summer.

Demonstrators are likely hoping city council follows that staff advice.

They oppose the sale of liquor at the concession stand.

Whether or not to allow liquor sales at the stand is also up for discussion at this week’s council meeting as the city decides whether to renew its lease with the current concession operator.

