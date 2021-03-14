Menu

Health

Saskatchewan reports 2 COVID-19 related deaths, including resident in their 20s

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 14, 2021 5:18 pm
Saskatchewan is opening up vaccine eligibility to 70 and over and 50 and over in the far north region of the province as of Monday morning.
Saskatchewan is opening up vaccine eligibility to 70 and over and 50 and over in the far north region of the province as of Monday morning.

The government of Saskatchewan is reporting two more COVID-19 related deaths on Sunday.

One resident, whose death was reported in the Regina zone, was in their 20s. The second deceased resident was in the 80 and over age category, and their death was reported in the far north west zone.

Read more: Why is B.C. on its 1st age group when Alberta is opening vaccination to anyone 65+?

Saskatchewan added 98 novel coronavirus cases on Sunday. Regina reported 27 new cases followed by Saskatoon with 25 new cases. There are 1,399 cases considered active across Saskatchewan.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 130 or 10.6 new cases per 100,000. Hospitalizations sit at 131, with 29 people in intensive care.

Health-care workers across Saskatchewan have administered an additional 2,220 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Read more: Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic opening in Regina for 64-year-olds on Monday

On Monday, a drive-thru immunization clinic will be open for 64-year-olds only in Regina on the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd (REAL) grounds. The site will open at 8:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m. AstraZeneca vaccinations will be given on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Saskatchewan health officials are working on expanding availability of the AstraZeneca vaccine to a wider age range in the Regina area. Details will be released in the coming days.

Vaccine booking opens up for 70+ in Saskatchewan, 50+ in far north

Saskatchewan residents 70 and older and 50 and older in the far north will be able to book a vaccination appointment starting at 8 a.m. on Monday.

Residents in the Northern Administrative District between the ages of 50 and 69 can only book their appointments by phone at this time. Far north residents can call 1-833-SASKVAX (1-833-727-5829) between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. to book an appointment. Northern residents over 70 can book their appointments using the phone or online system.

A map of the Northern Administrative District is available here.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan’s American Sign Language interpreter reflects on one year of COVID-19 updates' Saskatchewan’s American Sign Language interpreter reflects on one year of COVID-19 updates
Saskatchewan’s American Sign Language interpreter reflects on one year of COVID-19 updates
