Coronavirus: Latest developments in the Greater Toronto Area on March 14

Send this page to someone via email

Here are the latest developments on the coronavirus pandemic in the Greater Toronto Area for Sunday.

Ontario’s COVID-19 vaccine booking system to launch Monday

Ontario has released details about its COVID-19 booking system set to go live on Monday morning.

The province says residents aged 80 and older, or those acting on their behalf, will be able to schedule their shots starting at 8 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has established a website and phone line to help eligible residents secure their immunization appointments.

1:24 Coronavirus: Ontario’s online vaccine booking system to launch Monday Coronavirus: Ontario’s online vaccine booking system to launch Monday

Ford says Ontario could administer 150K shots per day

Premier Doug Ford says Ontario has the capacity to administer many more COVID-19 vaccines than the province is currently averaging per day but says there is not enough supply.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re ready to ramp up immediately to 150,000 vaccinations a day. We just need more [vaccines],” Ford said.

“We have the capacity to do 4.8 million in a month and we have 1.4 million coming in throughout March.”

Status of cases in the GTA

Ontario reported a total of 1,747 new coronavirus cases on Sunday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Of those:

545 were in Toronto

352 were in Peel Region

163 were in York Region

55 were in Durham Region

38 were in Halton Region

Sunday's case count affected by 'data catch-up process'

Ontario reported 1,747 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 318,106.

Story continues below advertisement

It marks the largest jump in cases since Feb. 1, when 1,969 were reported. However, provincial officials noted that the “case count is higher than expected due to a data catch-up process.”

Officials didn’t say exactly how many of the 1,747 cases are affected by the data cleanup, though in a morning press conference Health Minister Christine Elliott said it could involve “several hundred.”

Fifteen additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,153.

Nearly 42K more vaccine doses administered in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 1,158,355 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 41,859 over 24 hours.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, 285,615 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

2:14 Canada’s oldest living person vaccinated for COVID-19 Canada’s oldest living person vaccinated for COVID-19

— With files from The Canadian Press