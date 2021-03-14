Ontario reports more than 1,700 coronavirus cases, 15 deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario reported 1,747 cases of the novel coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 318,106.

It marks the largest jump in cases since Feb. 1, when 1,969 were reported. However, provincial officials noted that the “case count is higher than expected due to a data catch-up process.”

Officials didn’t say how many of the 1,747 cases are affected by the data cleanup.

“Locally, there are 545 new cases in Toronto, 352 in Peel and 163 in York Region,” Health Minister Christine Elliott said.

A total of 298,570 COVID-19 cases are considered resolved, which is up by 1,167.

Fifteen additional deaths were also reported on Sunday, bringing the provincial death toll to 7,153.

More than 47,600 additional tests were completed. Ontario has now completed 11,755,109 tests and 18,494 remain under investigation.

The province indicated that the positivity rate for the last day was 3.1 per cent, which is up from Saturday’s report, when it was 2.9 per cent, and is the same as last Sunday’s report.

Provincial figures showed there are 601 people hospitalized with the virus (down by 88), with 282 in intensive care (up by seven), 186 of whom are on a ventilator (up by 11).

However, the province noted that more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their daily bed census for Sunday’s report — as is often the case on weekends — possibly causing the reported number of hospitalizations to be lower than it actually is.

Here is a breakdown of Ontario’s cases by age and gender:

156,755 people are male

159,623 people are female

43,608 people are 19 and under

116,603 people are 20 to 39

91,657 people are 40 to 59

45,501 people are 60 to 79

20,663 people are 80 and over

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

The province also notes that the number of cases publicly reported each day may not align with case counts reported by the local public health unit on a given day. Local public health units report when they were first notified of a case, which can be updated and changed as information becomes available. Data may also be pulled at different times.

According to the Ministry of Long-Term Care, there have been 3,750 deaths reported among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, which is unchanged. There are currently 84 outbreaks in long-term care homes, 64 of which are reported to have no resident cases.

There are 45 active cases among long-term care residents and 139 among staff.

As of 8 p.m. Saturday, 1,158,355 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Ontario, marking an increase of 41,859 over 24 hours. So far, 285,615 people in the province are considered to be fully vaccinated.

