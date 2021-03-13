Alberta reports 474 COVID-19 cases, 5 more deaths on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta confirmed 474 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths from the disease on Saturday.

The province now has 4,594 active cases, 131,502 recoveries and 1,940 deaths.

As of Saturday, the Calgary zone has 1,695 active cases, the Edmonton zone has 1,147, the North zone has 791, the South zone has 499 and the Central zone has 451. There are 11 cases in unknown zones.

As of March 12, the province confirmed 70 new cases of the B.1.1.7 (U.K.) variant. There were no new B.1.351 (South African) variant cases confirmed over the past 24 hours. Alberta has a total of 854 cases of variant COVID-19 strains.

Alberta Health said 254 people were in hospital, with 35 of them in intensive care.

The 474 new cases came from 8,873 tests, equaling a provincial positivity rate of 4.8 per cent, according to Alberta Health.

Story continues below advertisement

As of March 12, the province said 346,135 vaccine doses had been administered and 91,520 Albertans had been fully immunized.

Deaths

The five additional deaths all had comorbidities:

A man in his 60s in the Edmonton zone.

A man in his 80s in the Edmonton zone linked to the outbreak at Churchill Manor.

A man in his 90s in the Edmonton zone linked to the outbreak at Churchill Manor.

A woman in her 90s in the Edmonton zone linked to the outbreak at Misericordia Community Hospital.

A man in his 80s in the Central zone.

There are 4,594 active cases in the province with 254 people in hospital, including 35 in ICU. Sadly, 5 new deaths were reported over the past 24 hours. My condolences go to their families, friends & anyone mourning the loss of a loved one today. (2/3) — Dr. Deena Hinshaw (@CMOH_Alberta) March 13, 2021