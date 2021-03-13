Menu

Health

4 More COVID-19 deaths, 94 cases in Manitoba

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted March 13, 2021 1:51 pm
A pharmacist holds a COVID-19 test swab at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ontario on Friday, January 22, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg.
A pharmacist holds a COVID-19 test swab at a pharmacy in Amherstview, Ontario on Friday, January 22, 2021, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues across Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg.

Manitoba public health officials confirm four more deaths in people with COVID-19 have been reported Saturday.

The deaths are:

  • A man in his 60s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A woman in her 70s from the Winnipeg health region
  • A man in his 70s from the Interlake-Eastern health region
  • A woman in her 80s from the Winnipeg health region and linked to the outbreak at the Concordia Place Personal Care Home

The current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate is 4.2 per cent provincially and 2.9 per cent in Winnipeg.

As of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, 94 new cases of the virus have been identified.

Story continues below advertisement

However, two cases have been removed due to data corrections. This brings the net-new number of cases as of March 13 to 92 and the total number of lab-confirmed cases in Manitoba to 32,699, including:

  • three cases in Interlake-Eastern health region
  • 45 cases in the Northern health region
  • seven cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • 10 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • 29 cases in the Winnipeg health region

The data also shows there are 909 active cases and 30,873 individuals who have recovered from COVID-19.

There are also 56 people in hospital with active COVID-19 as well as 96 people in hospital with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require care, for a total of 152 hospitalizations.

There are also 11 people in intensive care units with active COVID-19 as well as 11 people with COVID-19 who are no longer infectious but continue to require critical care, for a total of 22 ICU patients.

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of deaths in people with COVID-19 is 916 to date.

The total number of confirmed variant of concern cases is now 23, including 12 cases of B.1.1.7 and 11 of B.1.351.

Laboratory testing numbers show 1,837 tests were completed Friday, bringing the total number of lab tests completed since early February 2020 to 548,095.

