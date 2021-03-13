New Brunswick reports no new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick health officials reported no new cases of the coronavirus, for the second time this week, on Saturday.

There are 33 active COVID-19 cases in the province.

To date, the province has confirmed 1,465 cases of the virus and has seen a total of 1,401 recoveries.

There have been 30 deaths in the province, one of which was reported on Friday. One patient is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

On Friday, 805 tests were completed, for a total of 239, 774 tests since the pandemic began one year ago.

New Brunswick also updated its COVID-19 vaccination plan on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The province said all nursing home and adult-care residents are expected to have received at least one dose by next Wednesday. All First Nations residents are expected to receive their first dose by March 19.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of mid-next week, New Brunswickers over the age of 85 will begin receiving their first doses administered in pharmacies across the province. This group is now eligible to book appointments.

More information about the plan is available on the provincial website.

3:10 Tips and strategies for managing burnout one year into the pandemic Tips and strategies for managing burnout one year into the pandemic