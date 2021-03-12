New Brunswick updates COVID-19 vaccine plan, reports 1 new death

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick has updated its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan as health officials reported another death linked to the virus on Friday.

The new death reported was an individual in their 40s living in the Moncton region.

To date, 30 New Brunswickers have died as a result of conditions including COVID-19.

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported on Friday, all of which are located in Zone 1.

There are 33 active cases in the province. One individual is in hospital.

COVID-19 vaccine plan update

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell said in the Friday briefing that the next phase of vaccine rollout will advance more rapidly than originally planned.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do have a plan to get a dose of protection against the COVD-19 virus into every New Brunswicker between now and Canada Day,” Russell said.

She said that Phase 1, which included the most vulnerable residents of long-term care, front-line health-care workers and First Nations residents, is almost complete.

The province expects to have all nursing home and adult-care residents to have received at least one dose by next Wednesday. All

First Nations residents are expected to receive their first dose by March 19.

1:55 COVID-19 ‘long-hauler’ shares her story one year after New Brunwick’s first case COVID-19 ‘long-hauler’ shares her story one year after New Brunwick’s first case

In the briefing, Russell said N.B. cabinet has approved a new vaccination plan to adopt moving forward.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

New Brunswickers over the age of 85 are now eligible to make an appointment with a pharmacy to receive their first shot of the vaccine. These will begin to be administered mid-next week.

Story continues below advertisement

Health-care workers and health system staff are also now eligible to book appointments and receive their shot at immunization clinics across the province.

In March, workers who travel regularly outside of the province, including truckers and rotational workers, will be eligible to book appointments at pharmacies. This group will be informed when eligible.

First responders and individuals with complex medical conditions will be vaccinated at designated clinics this month as well.

In April and May, the province plans to vaccinate individuals over the age of 60, starting with those aged 70 to 74. These groups will be immunized in pharmacies and vaccine clinics.

Additionally, residents and staff of communal settings, individuals aged 40 to 59 with three or more chronic health conditions, and home care workers will also be eligible in this phase.

The provincial plan states large employers, of more than 200 employees, will be able to begin offering vaccine clinics to healthy members of their staff who are under the age of 60.

Second-dose clinics are expected to begin in June, meaning all New Brunswickers will be able to receive at least one dose before July.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are now receiving a much larger volume of the mRNA vaccines manufactured by Pfizer and Moderna – great news. We are very, very excited about this,” Russell said.

Russell said there is consensus across the province that delaying the second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, and ensuring that a larger number of people receive their first dose as quickly as possible, is the right approach.

The province is expecting to receive 10,500 doses of the recently approved AstraZeneca vaccine throughout March. An additional 50,000 doses are expected in April and May, Russell said.

“In the weeks ahead, we will make a giant leap forward towards a new normal,” Russell said.

4:51 Is the AstraZeneca vaccine safe for Canadians? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions Is the AstraZeneca vaccine safe for Canadians? Doctor answers our COVID-19 questions

Health Minister Dorothy Shephard said in the briefing that the vaccine plan update is good news.

Story continues below advertisement

“The more people who are immunized against COVID-19, the harder it is for the virus to spread,” Shephard said, adding this will allow the province to continue lifting restrictions.

But she warned New Brunswickers to pay attention to priority groups, and only book an appointment when eligible.

“If you book an appointment, but don’t meet the eligibility, you will be turned away at your appointment without getting a vaccine.

“When that happens, not only are you taking a spot from someone who is eligible, but you are slowing down the overall process.” Tweet This

“We will let you know when it’s your turn to sign up and how to book your appointment.”

Even with increased rollout, Shephard said New Brunswickers must continue to follow public health guidelines.