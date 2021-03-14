Edmonton non-profit hosting contest to give local businesses financial help

Send this page to someone via email

With restrictions in Alberta loosening and businesses reopening, an Edmonton non-profit wants to give businesses a helping hand.

Edmonton’s NextGen is hosting a video contest, sponsored by the Royal Bank of Canada, giving businesses in metro Edmonton a chance to win a grand prize of $2,500 in its virtual March MEAET event.

“Small businesses are the fabric of our community, as well as an important engine to our economy. Partnering with NextGen on this initiative is a great way to show our commitment to them,” said Tasha Giroux, RBC’s regional vice-president of business financial services.

A second-place prize of $1,000 is also available.

“It’s basically how they’re going to use the funds for their business. It could be for packaging, it could be for retrofitting their business area or any of the constant adapting needs,” said NextGen board president Jenny Albers.

This initiative follows a recent move from the Alberta government to fully transition into the second phase of its Path Forward plan less than a week ago. The move permits retail stores to have stores filled to 25 per cent of fire code occupancy limits.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had drastic financial implications on Canadian small enterprises, with recent estimates from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business towards the end of February suggesting it has led them to be $135 billion in debt.

The video submission deadline closed Saturday morning. Public voting is open from now until March 28 on NextGen’s website.

For Albers, public engagement in this process is vital.

“We know the community is going to come and support this.” Tweet This

The winner will be announced on March 29.