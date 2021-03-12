Menu

Crime

Markham resident charged with abduction that triggered Ontario Amber Alert, police say

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 10:20 pm
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment.
An OPP cruiser is seen at the service's Toronto detachment. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a 30-year-old Markham resident is facing abduction charges in connection with an incident that triggered an Amber Alert across the province.

It was Wednesday morning when police said a seven-year-old was reported missing from a home near Bayfield, south of Goderich on the shore of Lake Huron.

OPP issued the Ontariowide alert just after 10:45 a.m. and less than 40 minutes later the child was reported to have been found safe.

Trending Stories

In an update released on Friday, police said the child was found in Toronto.

It said the accused in the case was taken into custody by Toronto and York Regional police officers.

Officers said the suspect, who wasn’t identified, was charged with abduction of a person who is under 16 years old.

The accused was scheduled to appear in a Goderich court on Monday.

Meanwhile, anyone with information about the incident was asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

