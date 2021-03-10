Menu

Canada

Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl last seen in Bayfield, Ont.

By Nick Westoll Global News
Ontario Provincial Police issued the Amber Alert just after 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.
Ontario Provincial Police issued the Amber Alert just after 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday. Global News

Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber Alert for a seven-year-old girl who was last seen in Bayfield, Ont., just south of Goderich on the shore of Lake Huron.

OPP issued the provincewide alert just after 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said Olivia Brittain has been missing since approximately 6 a.m. and was reportedly last seen at a property on Bayfield Road.

Officers said Brittain is believed to have been abducted by 30-year-old Katrina Clark.

They are believed to be travelling in a black 2014 Mercedes SUV. Investigators didn’t release a licence plate.

Brittain was described as being four-foot-two and weighing approximately 60 pounds.

Anyone who sees Brittain or Clark was asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

