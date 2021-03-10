Amber Alert issued for 7-year-old girl last seen in Bayfield, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Ontario Provincial Police have issued an Amber Alert for a seven-year-old girl who was last seen in Bayfield, Ont., just south of Goderich on the shore of Lake Huron.

OPP issued the provincewide alert just after 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday.

Police said Olivia Brittain has been missing since approximately 6 a.m. and was reportedly last seen at a property on Bayfield Road.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said Brittain is believed to have been abducted by 30-year-old Katrina Clark.

They are believed to be travelling in a black 2014 Mercedes SUV. Investigators didn’t release a licence plate.

Brittain was described as being four-foot-two and weighing approximately 60 pounds.

Anyone who sees Brittain or Clark was asked to call 911 immediately.

This is a developing story that will be updated.