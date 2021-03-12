Menu

Canada

West Shore RCMP says taking off your bra while driving still counts as distracted driving

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 7:10 pm
Court suggests Saskatchewan RCMP review forcible bra removal procedure.
Trying to remove a bra while driving is still considered distracted driving. File/Getty Images

West Shore RCMP wants to remind drivers that it is not only looking at their cellphones that could earn them a distracted driving ticket.

On Thursday night, RCMP said in a tweet, officers stopped a vehicle in the 4100-block of Sooke Road on Vancouver Island after receiving a complaint that the vehicle was being driven erratically.

Read more: B.C. court rules disabling cellphone while driving still constitutes distracted driving

As it turns out, when they asked the diver what was going on, the driver told police she was trying to take her bra off.

It is unclear if the driver was given a ticket but the cost of such a ticket is $368.

Click to play video 'Judge rules on whether cellphone in lap is distracted driving' Judge rules on whether cellphone in lap is distracted driving
Judge rules on whether cellphone in lap is distracted driving – Feb 14, 2020

Every distracted driving ticket adds four penalty points to the driver’s record, according to ICBC.

If a driver gets four or more points in a 12-month period then they will be required to pay a driver penalty point premium, which starts at $252 and increases for every point accumulated.

