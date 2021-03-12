West Shore RCMP says taking off your bra while driving still counts as distracted driving

Send this page to someone via email

West Shore RCMP wants to remind drivers that it is not only looking at their cellphones that could earn them a distracted driving ticket.

On Thursday night, RCMP said in a tweet, officers stopped a vehicle in the 4100-block of Sooke Road on Vancouver Island after receiving a complaint that the vehicle was being driven erratically.

As it turns out, when they asked the diver what was going on, the driver told police she was trying to take her bra off.

It is unclear if the driver was given a ticket but the cost of such a ticket is $368.

Every distracted driving ticket adds four penalty points to the driver’s record, according to ICBC.

If a driver gets four or more points in a 12-month period then they will be required to pay a driver penalty point premium, which starts at $252 and increases for every point accumulated.