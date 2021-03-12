Police assisting coroner with investigation into 3-year-old Toronto girl’s ‘sudden death’

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are assisting the coroner in its investigation into the sudden death of a three-year-old girl.

Police confirmed the little girl died on Sunday.

“March 7th, 2021, may have been sunny for most, but for me it’s the day my baby breathed her last, left this world and moved onto the next,” Maurine Mirembe said in a GoFundMe crowdfunding campaign post about her daughter, Bernice, whom she described as “full of life” with “lots of love to give.”

The mother went on to write her daughter “quickly grew weak” and began to vomit shortly after eating breakfast with a friend.

“By the time I rushed to get to her, she was barely breathing, and looking ashen,” Mirembe continued.

She added she called 911 but after no ambulance came for 25 to 30 minutes, a friend drove them to the hospital instead.

Mirembe said at the hospital doctor ran tests but could not figure out what was wrong with her daughter.

“After multiple resuscitation attempts by the doctors, Bernice was taken off life support,” she wrote.

Mark Fam, vice-president of programs at Michael Garron Hospital where Bernice was treated, told Global News staff offer their “deepest condolences” but could not comment further due to privacy laws.

Police told Global News the investigation is ongoing.

Mirembe wrote she started the GoFundMe in order to be able to lay her daughter to rest in Uganda, “where she would be at peace.”

“Without falling sick, warning or sign, my baby died just like that,” she wrote. Tweet This

“I humbly call upon your assistance and request that you may help me fulfill this wish.”

As of Friday at 5 p.m., the fund had raised over $31,000 of its original $20,000 goal.