Sudden death of child in Tofino under investigation, RCMP say

Investigators are looking into the sudden death of a child in Tofino, B.C.

RCMP say they, along with the BC Ambulance Service, responded to a report of an injured child in need of medical assistance on the Tyhistanis Reserve on Dec. 13. The child died three days later.

An investigation by Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crime Unit is underway. The BC Coroners Service is also investigating what it describes as an unexpected death.

RCMP say other children from the residence have been temporarily placed in other residences while the investigation takes place.

“This is a tragic situation affecting many people in the community, including family, friends, first responders and medical personnel,” RCMP Supt. Sanjaya Wijayakoon said in a statement.

