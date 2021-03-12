Alberta opens Phase 2A of COVID-19 vaccine rollout, 425 new cases confirmed Friday

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is moving into the next phase of the COVID-19 vaccination plan, opening vaccine appointments to even more seniors in the province.

Starting Monday, March 15, seniors born between 1947 and 1956 will be able to book their vaccine appointment. First Nations, Métis and Inuit born in 1971 or earlier can also book their appointment starting Monday.

“Momentum is building in Alberta’s vaccine rollout plan, and we are well on our way to delivering on our commitment to provide a first dose to every adult who wants one by the end of June,” Health Minister Tyler Shandro said in a statement Friday afternoon.

Phase 2A also includes staff and residents of licensed seniors supportive living facilities. Alberta Health Service will contact the facilities directly to arrange vaccination.

While the vaccination program has opened up to more Albertans, certain age groups have to book their appointment in certain ways.

All Albertans born between 1947 and 1956 will be able to book their vaccine appointment at a participating pharmacy on March 15.

First Nations, Métis and Inuit born in 1971 or earlier living on or off reserve can also book at a participating pharmacy.

Starting March 15, AHS will limit bookings to Albertans born in 1947 and First Nations, Métis or Inuit living off-reserve or off-settlement and born in 1962 or earlier.

Those groups can book an appointment by calling 811.

“The more people who step forward for vaccination when it’s their turn, the faster we’ll reduce the spread of the virus and resume activities that are important to all of us and our communities.”

Anyone 50 or older who lives on a First Nation reserve or on a Métis settlement can get vaccinations through local clinics on reserve or settlement.

The AstraZeneca vaccine will be available to Albertans born between 1957 and 1971 as well as First Nations, Métis or Inuit born between 1972 and 1986, based on supply.

Appointments are being made available based on birth year and are currently available to be booked by people born between 1957 and 1960 and First Nations, Métis and Inuit born 1972 to 1975.

As of 11:30 a.m. Friday, more than 40,000 eligible Albertans had signed up to receive the AstraZeneca vaccine.

Daily numbers

Alberta confirmed an additional 425 cases of COVID-19 on Friday, bringing the total number of Albertans who have been confirmed to have had the novel coronavirus to 137,562.

There were 9,313 tests completed over the last 24 hours.

As of Friday’s update there were 257 people in hospital due to COVID-19, with 38 of those people in the ICU.

Two additional deaths were reported over the last 24 hours.

A man in his 80s with known comorbidities has died in the Calgary zone.

In the Edmonton zone, a woman in her 80s who was linked to the Churchill Manor outbreak has also died. There are no known comorbidities at this time, according to Alberta Health.

There have been 1,935 Albertans who have died from COVID-19 to date.

As of Friday afternoon there were 4,546 active cases across the province.

There were 1,661 active cases in the Calgary zone and 1,155 active cases in the Edmonton zone.

There were 433 reported active cases in the Central Zone, 467 in the South zone and 822 active cases in the North zone.

There were eight active cases not associated to a specific zone.

To date, 131,081 people have recovered from COVID-19 in Alberta.

