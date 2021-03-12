Police in Penticton continuing to investigate reports of explosions

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Penticton say they’re continuing to investigate reports of loud explosions that have occurred at various locations throughout the city.

RCMP say the explosions have occurred either late in the evening or into the early morning hours over the past several days.

On Thursday night, another explosion was heard, with police searching McNicoll Park.

Two Mounties searching McNicoll park and school area tell me they haven’t found anything (as of 9:00 p.m.) after reports of another mysterious explosion in the area. @GlobalOkanagan pic.twitter.com/05i81OxKBG — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) March 12, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Police investigating reports of explosions in Penticton

It’s believed improvised explosive devices are being detonated.

“On the evening of March 11, experts from the RCMP’s explosives disposal unit attended the Penticton area to further support the investigation into the recent explosions that have been reported,” said RCMP Sgt. Andrew Baylis.

“As part of their investigation and in the process of collecting additional evidence, the explosives disposal unit planned and conducted two different controlled detonations of their own. These controlled detonations resulted in further calls from the public and garnered social media attention from those who heard the loud bangs.

“These planned explosions were conducted by the explosives disposal unit in a safe manner and posed no threat to the public. The Penticton RCMP with the assistance of the RCMP’s explosives disposal unit continue to actively investigate this matter.”

Read more: Penticton RCMP investigating another site linked to recent explosions

If you have any information on this matter, notice any suspicious activities or find any suspicious items, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.