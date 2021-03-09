Police investigating reports of explosions in Penticton

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Penticton say they’re investigating reports of loud explosions over the past several days.

“Each of these explosions has occurred late in the evening, into the early morning hours,” Penticton RCMP said in a press release.

“It is possible more explosions have been heard over the past several weeks, but many weren’t reported.”

Police say the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit has been called in, and that two locations have been identified where improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were detonated.

The RCMP said the two sites were a schoolyard and a park setting.

“As we actively investigate these explosions, we want to remind the public to report any suspicious packages, sounds, or people they may observe in their neighbourhoods or while at work,” said Const. James Grandy.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re continuing to purposively conduct neighbourhood inquiries, looking for witnesses, especially those who may have (closed-circuit television) near these locations.”

1:10 Family mourning after New York father-to-be killed by explosive device meant for gender reveal Family mourning after New York father-to-be killed by explosive device meant for gender reveal – Feb 25, 2021

Police say one IED was detonated on March 7, 8 p.m., at King’s Park soccer field.

“Front-line officers located the scene of the explosion,” said police. “No one was located at the scene, and limited property damage was observed.”

One day later, on March 8, at 11:30 p.m., a similar explosion was reported at Carmi Elementary School. Police say the explosion happened on school grounds, but that the IED did not damage any buildings, and no one was reportedly injured.

A person who contacted Global News said they witnessed half a dozen officers search the school’s baseball diamond for 45 minutes or so, before dispersing and searching the block and area around the school and creek.

Story continues below advertisement

If you witnessed any of these incidents, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

1:47 Police say man killed by IED in Kitchener detonated the bomb Police say man killed by IED in Kitchener detonated the bomb – Aug 15, 2020