Penticton RCMP investigating another site linked to recent explosions

Police in Penticton say they’re investigating another site linked to recent explosions that have been recently heard throughout the city.

“Over the past several days, RCMP in Penticton have been investigating reports of loud explosions occurring within various open areas around the city,” RCMP said in a release on Thursday afternoon.

“Each of these explosions has occurred late in the evening, into the early morning hours. It is possible more explosions have been heard over the past several weeks, but many weren’t reported.”

On Tuesday, police reported two sites — a schoolyard and a local park — where improvised explosive devices were detonated.

Police say the newest site, located near the creek bed at Industrial Avenue East and Main Street, was linked to the explosion heard at Carmi Elementary School on March 8.

“Today, with experts from the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit, we will be collecting additional evidence at this location,” said Const. James Grandy.

“The nearby elementary school has been engaged, with students remaining in class. The immediate area has been cordoned off, and we want to assure the public our detachment is devoting many resources to bring this case to a safe conclusion.”

If you witnessed any of these incidents, or have any other information, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

