Health

Devon General Hospital moving into Phase 2 of reopening, extends ER hours

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted March 12, 2021 12:45 pm
Nearly four months after the emergency department (ED) at Devon General Hospital was closed to protect long-term care residents from potential exposure to the novel coronavirus, Alberta Health Services says the department will reopen in phases beginning later this month. CREDIT: Twitter/@AHS_YEGZone

Starting Sunday, the emergency department at the Devon General Hospital is extending its hours as part of its reopening plan.

Moving into Phase 2 means the emergency department will be open to patients from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The hospital closed to the public on April 20, 2020 in an effort to protect the long-term care residents at the hospital from COVID-19.

The emergency department reopened with restricted hours in Phase 1 on Aug. 18.

A temporary barrier remains in place to separate the long-term care residents and the emergency department. Staff members are designated to one part of the hospital only, and are not allowed to transition between the emergency department and inpatient units.

Alberta Health Services will continue to monitor patient volumes to determine when the emergency department can resume 24-hour service.

Local residents seeking after-hour care can visit the Leduc Community Hospital or the Westview Health Centre in Stony Plain.

Anyone requiring immediate medical attention should call 911.

COVID-19CoronavirusAlberta CoronavirusAlberta COVID-19Devon General HospitalDevon General Hosptal emergency departmentDevon hospital emergencyDevon hospital emergency roomDevon hospital emergency room hours

