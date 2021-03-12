Nova Scotia reports 1 new coronavirus case, health officials to provide update

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday and said 17 active cases remain.

According to the province, the case is in the eastern zone and is under investigation.

Further updates on the province’s response to the coronavirus will be provided at a COVID-19 briefing Friday by Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health.

The briefing is scheduled to take place at 1 p.m. and will be livestreamed on the Global News website.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 2,681 Nova Scotia tests on March 11.

There were 1,074 tests administered between March 5 and 11 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Spryfield, Bedford and Upper Tantallon.

Story continues below advertisement

2:04 Talk of bringing back the ‘Atlantic Bubble’ Talk of bringing back the ‘Atlantic Bubble’

As of March 11, the province says 46,891 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 15,655 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

Since Oct. 1, 2020, Nova Scotia has completed 260,489 tests. There have been 577 positive COVID-19 cases and no deaths.

One person is currently in hospital. There are 560 resolved cases.