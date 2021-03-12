Quebec reports 753 new cases, 9 deaths linked to COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

As the health crisis continues, Quebec is reporting 753 new cases and nine additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Friday.

The majority of those deaths took place earlier in the month, while three occurred in the past 24-hour period.

The province’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 296,143. Recoveries have topped 278,000.

The pandemic has killed 10,526 Quebecers over the past year, but the tally was changed after an investigation found a previously reported death was not due to the virus.

Hospitalizations dropped by 13 to 550. Of those patients in hospital for the virus, five fewer are in intensive care for a total of 106.

Quebec’s vaccination campaign saw another 28,910 doses administered Thursday. So far, more than 648,000 jabs have been given since December.

When it comes to screening, an additional 31,434 tests were carried out Wednesday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Isabelle Charest, the province’s minister responsible for sports, will provide an update at 1 p.m. Friday. She is expected to announce a plan to loosen some public health restrictions for athletic activities.

