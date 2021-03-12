Menu

Health

Quebec reports 753 new cases, 9 deaths linked to COVID-19 crisis

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted March 12, 2021 11:13 am
Pedestrians make their way along St. Catherine street, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Montreal.
Pedestrians make their way along St. Catherine street, Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

As the health crisis continues, Quebec is reporting 753 new cases and nine additional deaths linked to the novel coronavirus Friday.

The majority of those deaths took place earlier in the month, while three occurred in the past 24-hour period.

The province’s COVID-19 caseload now stands at 296,143. Recoveries have topped 278,000.

The pandemic has killed 10,526 Quebecers over the past year, but the tally was changed after an investigation found a previously reported death was not due to the virus.

Read more: Montrealers 65 and up can now register for coronavirus vaccine

Hospitalizations dropped by 13 to 550. Of those patients in hospital for the virus, five fewer are in intensive care for a total of 106.

Quebec’s vaccination campaign saw another 28,910 doses administered Thursday. So far, more than 648,000 jabs have been given since December.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

When it comes to screening, an additional 31,434 tests were carried out Wednesday, the latest day for which that information is available.

Isabelle Charest, the province’s minister responsible for sports, will provide an update at 1 p.m. Friday. She is expected to announce a plan to loosen some public health restrictions for athletic activities.

Click to play video 'Quebec commemorates first anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic' Quebec commemorates first anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic
Quebec commemorates first anniversary of COVID-19 pandemic
