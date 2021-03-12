Menu

Health

Montrealers 65 and up can now register for coronavirus vaccine

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Health-care workers wait for patients at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.
Health-care workers wait for patients at a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Montreal's Olympic Stadium on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press

Montrealers who are 65 and older can now register for their first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The change, which came into effect on Friday, comes as the province’s inoculation rollout continues to gain steam.

As of this week, any senior who is 70 and older in Quebec can book an appointment for the vaccine. Montreal, which has been hard hit by the pandemic, is the first region to see the age minimum drop to 65.

READ MORE: What you need to know as COVID-19 vaccination registration now available to Quebecers aged 70 and up

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Quebec has administered more than 600,000 vaccine doses to date. In March, the province expanded its campaign to include the public in a goal to vaccinate as many elderly people as possible.

Anyone who is eligible for their first dose can register online by visiting the province’s registration website. Booking an appointment is necessary, the province said.

Those who do not have access to the internet can call 1-877-644-4545 to book their first dose. This option is available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday to Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.

