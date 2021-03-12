Menu

Canada

7 Limestone cohorts sent home as precaution to protect against COVID-19 variant of concern

By Aryn Strickland Global News
Several cohorts at various Limestone schools have been sent home to isolate after the health unit identified a close contact of a COVID-19 variant linked to the schools.
Several cohorts at various Limestone schools have been sent home to isolate after the health unit identified a close contact of a COVID-19 variant linked to the schools. Mike Postovit / Global Kingston

Seven cohorts at five schools in the Limestone District School Board have been dismissed as a precaution, following the identification of a contact of a positive case with a COVID-19 variant of concern.

Late Thursday, KFL&A Public Health ordered the dismissal of certain cohorts at Marysville Public School, Module Vanier, Polson Park Public School, Sir John A. Macdonald Public School and Winston Churchill Public School.

The board said none of the students or staff who are that were sent home have tested positive for the virus yet. The board does not have information on whether the contact of the known case with the variant has tested positive.

Read more: Coronavirus: 5th COVID-19 variant of concern found in Kingston

“Affected cohorts will remain at home in isolation until further investigation is completed by public health,” a statement from the board said.

Students who were not identified as part of an affected cohort can continue going to school if they pass the daily COVID-19 screening.

