‘She hit me in the face’: 10-year-old girl robbed at Vancouver Tim Hortons speaks out

A 10-year-old Vancouver girl is speaking out, after she was allegedly robbed of $50 and punched in the face while buying breakfast for her family Sunday morning.

Miranda Melgoza and her family recently moved to Canada from Mexico.

She said her mom, who wasn’t feeling well and was taking care of a baby, sent her down to the Tim Hortons at Keefer and Main streets to buy breakfast, because their stove had broken down.

According to police, Miranda was waiting in line when she was confronted by a woman who demanded money from her.

“This lady came and attacked me and took my $50 bill,” she said.

“And then I was trying to chase her, and she crossed the street and I crossed, and she hit me in the face, in the nose so my nose was bleeding.”

Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said bystanders called police, and were able to keep the woman at the scene until officers arrived.

“Of course this is very traumatic to a young girl new to the country,” she said.

“The suspect turned around and basically clocked her in the face.”

Police are recommending charges of assault and robbery.

Officers took up a collection and were able to raise about $200 for the family. A GoFundMe has also been set up for the Melgozas.

Miranda described the incident as “pretty scary,” and added it’s made her unsure about going out on her own.

“Now I feel like that’s going to happen again. I don’t want to go anywhere myself,” she said.

All the same, she said the experience didn’t make her think anything less of Canada.

And it appears to have sparked a change in career ambitions for the youngster, who previously wanted to grow up and become a nurse.

“When I grow up I want to be police,” she said.

As for her message to other kids who may find themselves in a freighting situation?

“Don’t be scared. You have to be strong.”

-With files from Paul Johnson