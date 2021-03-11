Menu

Crime

‘She hit me in the face’: 10-year-old girl robbed at Vancouver Tim Hortons speaks out

By Simon Little Global News
Posted March 11, 2021 9:19 pm
Click to play video 'Young girl speaks out about bravely confronting person who robbed and attacked her in Vancouver' Young girl speaks out about bravely confronting person who robbed and attacked her in Vancouver
A 10-year-old girl was robbed and elbowed on Sunday morning, while waiting to buy breakfast for her family outside a Tim Horton's restaurant on Keefer Street. Paul Johnson has more on how she bravely stood up to the assailant.

A 10-year-old Vancouver girl is speaking out, after she was allegedly robbed of $50 and punched in the face while buying breakfast for her family Sunday morning.

Miranda Melgoza and her family recently moved to Canada from Mexico.

Read more: 10-year-old girl, recently arrived to Canada, allegedly robbed, assaulted in Vancouver

She said her mom, who wasn’t feeling well and was taking care of a baby, sent her down to the Tim Hortons at Keefer and Main streets to buy breakfast, because their stove had broken down.

According to police, Miranda was waiting in line when she was confronted by a woman who demanded money from her.

“This lady came and attacked me and took my $50 bill,” she said.

“And then I was trying to chase her, and she crossed the street and I crossed, and she hit me in the face, in the nose so my nose was bleeding.”

Click to play video 'Public urged to report anonymous organized crime tips to BC Crime Stoppers' Public urged to report anonymous organized crime tips to BC Crime Stoppers
Public urged to report anonymous organized crime tips to BC Crime Stoppers – Jan 19, 2021

Vancouver police Const. Tania Visintin said bystanders called police, and were able to keep the woman at the scene until officers arrived.

Trending Stories

“Of course this is very traumatic to a young girl new to the country,” she said.

“The suspect turned around and basically clocked her in the face.”

Police are recommending charges of assault and robbery.

Officers took up a collection and were able to raise about $200 for the family. A GoFundMe has also been set up for the Melgozas.

READ MORE: Police deploy mobile cameras after Global News report on violent shoplifting at Vancouver grocer

Miranda described the incident as “pretty scary,” and added it’s made her unsure about going out on her own.

“Now I feel like that’s going to happen again. I don’t want to go anywhere myself,” she said.

All the same, she said the experience didn’t make her think anything less of Canada.

And it appears to have sparked a change in career ambitions for the youngster, who previously wanted to grow up and become a nurse.

“When I grow up I want to be police,” she said.

As for her message to other kids who may find themselves in a freighting situation?

“Don’t be scared. You have to be strong.”

-With files from Paul Johnson

