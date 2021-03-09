Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

10-year-old girl, recently arrived to Canada, allegedly robbed, assaulted in Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 9, 2021 6:37 pm
Vancouver police were called to Keefer Street Saturday morning after reports a woman had stolen money and struck a 10-year-old girl.
Vancouver police were called to Keefer Street Saturday morning after reports a woman had stolen money and struck a 10-year-old girl. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 10-year-old girl was waiting in line outside a restaurant in downtown Vancouver Saturday morning when she was reportedly approached by a woman, Vancouver police said.

The girl, who had a $50 bill in her pocket, was waiting in the 200-block of Keefer Street to buy breakfast for her family as their stove was broken.

Read more: Police deploy mobile cameras after Global News report on violent shoplifting at Vancouver grocer

Police said the woman who had approached her allegedly reached inside the girl’s pocket, took the money and left.

The girl followed her and that’s when police said the woman elbowed her in the face, splitting her lip and causing her nose to bleed.

Trending Stories

Multiple witnesses called 911 and a bystander intervened and kept the suspect there until police arrived.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Caught on video: violent shoplifting incident in Vancouver' Caught on video: violent shoplifting incident in Vancouver
Caught on video: violent shoplifting incident in Vancouver – Feb 25, 2021

The woman was arrested for robbery and taken to jail, police said. The $50 bill was found and paramedics treated the girl and her father took her home.

When investigating officers learned the family had recently arrived in Canada from Mexico, Vancouver police members took up a collection from their fellow officers and presented the family with more than $200.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
vancouver policeunprovoked assaultVancouver police fileGirl robbedGirl robbed in VancouverVancouver crime storyWoman arrested robbery

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers