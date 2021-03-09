10-year-old girl, recently arrived to Canada, allegedly robbed, assaulted in Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A 10-year-old girl was waiting in line outside a restaurant in downtown Vancouver Saturday morning when she was reportedly approached by a woman, Vancouver police said.

The girl, who had a $50 bill in her pocket, was waiting in the 200-block of Keefer Street to buy breakfast for her family as their stove was broken.

Police said the woman who had approached her allegedly reached inside the girl’s pocket, took the money and left.

The girl followed her and that’s when police said the woman elbowed her in the face, splitting her lip and causing her nose to bleed.

Multiple witnesses called 911 and a bystander intervened and kept the suspect there until police arrived.

The woman was arrested for robbery and taken to jail, police said. The $50 bill was found and paramedics treated the girl and her father took her home.

When investigating officers learned the family had recently arrived in Canada from Mexico, Vancouver police members took up a collection from their fellow officers and presented the family with more than $200.