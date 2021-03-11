iPhone lost in Coquitlam River resurfaces 8 months later on Mayne Island

Send this page to someone via email

Hunter Hoffman was having a fun day rafting on the Coquitlam River last July until the raft flipped, throwing he and his family members into the water.

No one was injured, but 16-year-old Hoffman’s iPhone was gone.

“When (the raft) flipped, my phone fell out. I went downriver,” he said.

Eight months later, Patti Bachus made a discovery on the beach near her Mayne Island home.

1. After a year of days that are pretty much all the same. I solved a small mystery, thanks to ocean currents and tides that washed a phone in a waterproof case up on the beach in front of our house in the Gulf Islands. pic.twitter.com/VweTU79bdC — Patti Bacchus (@pattibacchus) March 7, 2021

“I came across a white plastic thing that I picked up and it was fairly heavy and I looked at it and realized it was a phone case,” she said.

Hoffman’s phone appeared to have travelled approximately 50 km from the river to Piggott Bay on Mayne Island.

Bacchus picked up the phone, charged it, and found that it still worked but was locked. She decided to guess what the passcode might be.

“Just try putting in 123456, see what happens,” she said. “I did and to my astonishment, it opened. I nearly fell off my chair. I’ve never been good at cracking codes or anything like that.”

Bacchus went through Hoffman’s contacts and messaged his mother, who was skeptical of the find.

“Not trusting too quickly who might be on the other end, I asked if they would send me a picture and she did, so I knew then that she had our phone,” his mother said.

“When my mom said that she found the phone, I was like, ‘yeah, yeah, sure,'” he recalled.

Bacchus has mailed the still-working iPhone to Hoffman.