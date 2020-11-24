Menu

Crime

An Ontario man’s bike was stolen in Vancouver 11 years ago. Now he’s getting it back

By Jon Azpiri & Aaron McArthur Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 9:41 pm
Click to play video 'Vancouver stolen bike returned to owner more than a decade later' Vancouver stolen bike returned to owner more than a decade later
WATCH: Eleven years after a construction worker had his bike stolen, it's now been recovered, fixed up, and is being returned to him in Toronto. Aaron McArthur reports

An Ontario man is getting his bike back more than a decade after it was stolen in Vancouver.

Back in 2009, Kenneth Feeney was in town working in construction ahead of the 2010 Winter Olympic Games.

Click to play video 'North Vancouver man tracks down stolen bike suspect on bus' North Vancouver man tracks down stolen bike suspect on bus
North Vancouver man tracks down stolen bike suspect on bus – Sep 13, 2020

During his time in Vancouver, he spent a couple of days in hospital. When he was released, he found that his bike, which was his sole means of transportation, was gone.

Story continues below advertisement

“I was having a rough time with my health and when it rains, it pours, and now I got my bike stolen,” he recalled.

Read more: Vancouver police set up neighbourhood response team over growing concerns on crime

He summed up his reaction at the time as, “This sucks. I hate this city.”

Trending Stories

Feeney went back to Ontario and assumed the bike was gone for good, likely chopped up for parts.

Const. Kevin Regie, who is part of a neighbourhood response team patrolling Granville Street, found the bike in someone’s cart.

“It was the first time in my career that I’ve ever found a bike that’s been gone for so long,” he said.

Read more: ‘I knew right away that that was the bike’: B.C. man helps track down stolen ride on transit bus

“It actually took a little bit of work from my team and myself to go back into our old files and to find the stolen report.”

Once the owner was tracked down, officers decided to cover repair costs, which Vancouver’s Reckless Bikes offered at a discount, through their community fund.

“I think what was most important was the story behind this,” Regie said. “It was someone who had obviously gone through a lot and who had suffered a lot of physical and emotional pain.”

Story continues below advertisement

The bike is set to be boxed up and shipped out this week.

Feeney is grateful that he’s getting it back, and he thinks it will be quite the conversation piece.

“It is cool for a story,” he said. “I want to have the bike back just so I can tell everyone.”

