Several COVID-19 vaccination clinics opening in Waterloo Region over next 2 weeks

Four more COVID-19 vaccination clinics will open their doors in the area within the next two weeks, Waterloo Region announced Thursday.

It says the clinics will open their doors as a steadier supply of vaccine is expected to be available in the area.

“Accessibility of vaccination clinics is incredibly important which is why we are working with community leaders and primary care providers to open more clinics to serve local residents,” stated Waterloo Regional Police Deputy Chief Shirley Hilton, the head of the region’s vaccine task force.

“We know there are residents in the townships, and vulnerable community members in urban and rural areas who need us to bring the vaccine to them.”

The first clinic to open its doors will be at the Langs Community Health Centre on Concession Road in Cambridge.

This interim clinic will open on Friday and is meant to be accessible to those over the age of 79. It will be open weekdays until April.

Then on Monday, a large clinic will open at the Health Sciences Campus on Victoria Street in Kitchener, which will be open to the general public seven days a week once the supply of COVID-19 vaccines allows for it.

A second clinic will open in Wellesley on Monday on Nafziger Drive and will also open seven days a week once supply allows for it.

Lastly, the largest clinic in the region will open on March 22 in the old Rona location on Pinebush Road in Cambridge.

The region says this location will have up to 40 immunization stations.

The region’s first clinic at Grand River Hospital will close up shop next week in preparation for the move. It will continue to conduct vaccinations until March 19.

Finally, the region’s other large vaccination clinic on The Boardwalk in Waterloo will move into a larger spot in the same location on March 29. It will see its hours expand in the coming weeks, according to the region.

Earlier this week, it announced the first clinic for First Nation, Métis and Inuit residents of Waterloo Region will be held on March 19 and 20 at Anishnabeg Outreach with a second at region headquarters the following week.

The region says plans are also in the works for clinics in the other townships as well.