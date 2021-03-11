Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. to present modelling data looking back at first year of COVID-19 pandemic

By Richard Zussman Global News
Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021.
Dr. Bonnie Henry is joined by Dr. Penny Ballem as they arrive to talk about phase two in B.C.'s COVID-19 immunization plan during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will release data Thursday on the spread of COVID-19 in British Columbia over the past year.

Henry is presenting the data on the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a global pandemic.

Click to play video 'B.C. officials report 531 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death' B.C. officials report 531 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death
B.C. officials report 531 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The presentation will be broadcast live at 1 p.m. on BC1, CKNW, the Global BC Facebook page and the Global BC website.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

There has been a recent increase in daily COVID-19 cases in the province. The seven-day average is now 534 new COVID cases a day, up from 525 new cases a day a week ago.

Read more: Canada honours COVID-19 victims one-year since pandemic declaration

Henry is also expected to address the sudden increase in new variant cases and the impact variants could have moving forward. There were 51 new variant cases announced on Wednesday, for a total of 627 variant cases detected in the province.

The province is also expected to provide last-minute guidance for parents as spring break is set to start for most students on Monday.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusPandemicbc coronavirusDr. Bonnie HenryBC COVID-19covid casesCasesBC COVID-19 modellingyear after pandemic

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers