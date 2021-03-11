B.C. to present modelling data looking back at first year of COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry will release data Thursday on the spread of COVID-19 in British Columbia over the past year.

Henry is presenting the data on the one-year anniversary of COVID-19 being declared a global pandemic.

4:19 B.C. officials report 531 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death B.C. officials report 531 new COVID-19 cases, one additional death

The presentation will be broadcast live at 1 p.m. on BC1, CKNW, the Global BC Facebook page and the Global BC website.

Story continues below advertisement

There has been a recent increase in daily COVID-19 cases in the province. The seven-day average is now 534 new COVID cases a day, up from 525 new cases a day a week ago.

Henry is also expected to address the sudden increase in new variant cases and the impact variants could have moving forward. There were 51 new variant cases announced on Wednesday, for a total of 627 variant cases detected in the province.

The province is also expected to provide last-minute guidance for parents as spring break is set to start for most students on Monday.