Easter Seals Peterborough announces $80,000 goal for 49th annual telethon

Send this page to someone via email

The annual Easter Seals telethon in Peterborough, Ont., will be striving to raise $80,000 this year.

Coralie Jacobs, Easter Seals senior development officer, said the Peterborough Easter Seals event — the 49th annual — is more important now than ever.

“When the pandemic hit families realized very quickly that they just weren’t equipped to be at home 24/7,” she said.

Easter Seals Ontario provides support for kids with physical disabilities. Pre-pandemic, a portion of the funds were used to send families to accessible summer camp. Now, Jacobs said the need for essential home equipment is on the rise.

“When the pandemic hit we received one million dollars in funding requests from families,” said Jacobs.

Story continues below advertisement

“Before, kids used to go off to school, where their equipment was waiting for them,” she said. “Now, families are at home 24/7 and families have realized we do not have the equipment that is necessary for 24-hour care.”

Jacobs said they are still working to meet that need in setting this year’s goal at $80,000.

“The kids really need us and we hope to capture that telethon-feel virtually,” she said.

Because of COVID-19 protocols, the number of people physically in the studio on telethon day will be limited, but families will be involved virtually throughout the day.

Read more: Easter Seals amps up online fundraising as equipment requests climb

Easter Seals ambassador, 10-year-old Ryerson Beardmore, said that while he likes to connect online, he does miss meeting everyone in person.

“I am definitely missing playdates and seeing my friends,” he said.

Ryerson’s mom, Erin Richardson, said that is one of the hardest parts.

“The isolation has been really tough,” Richardson said, noting school and therapy sessions have just started back up in person.

But, she said Ryerson is still smiling.

Story continues below advertisement

“He is always happy-go-lucky and really just such a joy. He embraces his CP (cerebral palsy) and he knows that it makes him unique and different and we are all unique and different.”

The telethon will air Sunday, April 11 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on YourTV and Global Peterborough.

You can also donate online on the Easter Seals Peterborough telethon website.