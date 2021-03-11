Several electronics stolen at campground in Saint Andrews, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

A series of break and enters and thefts have been reported at a campground on Water Street in Saint Andrews, N.B., according to the RCMP.

Police said they received several complaints from the Kiwanis Oceanfront Campground. It is believed that the incidents occurred during the early morning hours of March 9.

“Forceful entry was gained into the campground main office, kitchen shelter and storage building and six large trailers, resulting in significant damages,” the RCMP said in a press release.

The stolen property includes several electronics, including flat-screen televisions.

Police are also attempting to contact some of the owners of the damaged seasonal properties.

“To help deter thefts, please ensure valuables inside are removed and stored elsewhere before leaving a property unattended for a length of time,” Cpl. Jayson Hansen with the Saint Andrews RCMP said in a statement.

The investigation is ongoing.