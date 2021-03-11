Impaired, stunt driving arrests made on Highway 7: Peterborough County OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP laid impaired and stunt driving charges during patrols on Highway 7 on Wednesday.

Just before midnight, an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 107 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone in Asphodel-Norwood Township, east of Peterborough.

A 31-year-old driver from Gilmour, Ont., was arrested and charged with stunt driving.

The driver’s licence was suspended and the vehicle was impounded, both for seven days.

The accused, whose name was not released, is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on May 3.

Earlier in the evening, just before 8 p.m., OPP responded to reports of a suspected impaired driver on the highway in Cavan-Monaghan Township, south of the city

The vehicle was located and police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Adam White, 21, of Cobourg, was arrested and charged with two counts of impaired driving (alcohol, blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus) and driving with a child passenger not properly secured.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 15.