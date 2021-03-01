4 stunt driving charges laid on Hwy. 115 in Peterborough County; 1 charge in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough County OPP laid four stunt driving charges on Highway 115 on the weekend.

The average speed among the four accused drivers on the highway was 156 km/h where the posted speed limit is 100 km/h.

According to OPP, three of the incidents occurred in Cavan-Monaghan Township. Among the drivers charged were:

A 25-year-old Etobicoke, Ont., driver was clocked travelling 157 km/h shortly after 9 a.m. on Feb. 26

A 44-year-old Toronto driver was clocked travelling 154 km/h before 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 27

A 20-year-old Bowmanville driver was clocked travelling 160 km/h around 3:30 p.m. on Feb. 27

One other incident occurred in Manvers Township where a 41-year-old driver from Courtice, Ont., was clocked travelling 153 km/h in the 100 km/h zone shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 28.

All of the accused had their driver’s licences suspended and vehicles impounded for seven days.

They’re all accused to make separate court appearances in Peterborough on April 12.

Also in the City of Kawarthas on Saturday, an officer clocked a vehicle travelling 162 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on Kawartha Lakes Road 48. The driver was charged with stunt driving and their licence was suspended and vehicle impounded for seven days. The driver’s hometown was not provided.