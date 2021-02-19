Cobourg driver charged with travelling double speed limit on Clonsilla Avenue in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A Cobourg man is facing a stunt driving charge after a traffic stop in Peterborough on Thursday afternoon.

Around 4 p.m., a Peterborough Police Service officer on traffic duty clocked a vehicle travelling 114 km/h in a posted 50 km/h zone along Clonsilla Avenue in the city’s west end.

The 38-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving and operating a motor vehicle without insurance, both charges under the Highway Traffic Act.

The vehicle was towed from the scene and impounded for seven days. The man’s driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.

The name of the accused was not released.

