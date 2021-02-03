Peterborough driver charged after travelling nearly double speed limit on Hwy. 7: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough resident faces a stunt driving charge following a traffic stop on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say around 2 a.m., officers conducting radar patrol on the highway in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township clocked a vehicle travelling 156 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

OPP say the 22-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

The roads of @PtboCounty are less congested during the lockdown and #PtboOPP officers have seen an increase in driver speeds. Two drivers were charged with stunt racing and many more were charged with speeding over the weekend. Help keep our roads safe! #Slow Down #RoadSafety ^ja pic.twitter.com/gdxcPzZrgB — OPP Central Region (@OPP_CR) February 2, 2021

The driver was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 12.

No name was released.

OPP say in recent weeks they have noticed an increase in driver speeds in the Peterborough area. Two stunt driving charges were laid over the weekend.