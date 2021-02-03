Menu

Peterborough driver charged after travelling nearly double speed limit on Hwy. 7: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 3, 2021 9:54 am
Peterborough County OPP clocked this vehicle travelling 156 km/h on Highway 7 early Wednesday. Peterborough County OPP

A Peterborough resident faces a stunt driving charge following a traffic stop on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Wednesday morning.

Peterborough County OPP say around 2 a.m., officers conducting radar patrol on the highway in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township clocked a vehicle travelling 156 km/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.

OPP say the 22-year-old driver was charged with stunt driving in relation to excessive speed.

The accused had their driver’s licence suspended and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

The driver was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on April 12.

No name was released.

OPP say in recent weeks they have noticed an increase in driver speeds in the Peterborough area. Two stunt driving charges were laid over the weekend.

