B.C. reports 531 new cases of COVID-19 and one new death

British Columbia reported 531 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, along with one additional death.

It left the seven-day moving average of new cases at 534, virtually unchanged overnight but still about 100 higher than this time last month.

In a written statement, health officials said there were 4,861 active cases in B.C., while another 9,051 people were isolating due to exposure.

Of the news cases, 147 new were in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, 291 were in the Fraser Health region, 19 were in the Island Health region, 42 were in the Interior Health region and 32 were in the Northern Health region.

The province reported an additional 51 cases of COVID-19 variants of concern, for a total of 627 — 109 of which remain actived.

The total includes 580 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant first detected in the U.K., 33 cases of the B.1.351 variant first detected in South Africa and 14 cases of the P.1 variant first detected in Brazil.

B.C. has administered at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine to 268,380 people, while 86,960 people have also received second doses.

There were 244 people in hospital, an overnight drop of five, 66 of whom were in critical or intensive care.

About 92 per cent of B.C.’s 85,650 total cases have recovered, while 1,394 people have died of COVID-19.