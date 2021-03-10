Menu

Health

Waterloo Region reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 322

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 3:58 pm
The second phase of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccination plan is due to begin in April but there are already issues being raised.

Waterloo region public health unit reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing its total case count to 11,126.

Active cases fell by 25 from the previous day to 322. That includes 31 people with the novel coronavirus being treated in the hospital with seven currently in intensive care.

Read more: Front-line health workers in Canada look back on ‘rollercoaster’ year of COVID-19

Another 61 people have been cleared of the virus, lifting the total number of resolved cases to 10,558.

Waterloo region’s death toll of 236 remained unchanged.

A new COVID-19 outbreak was declared at Courtland Avenue Public School with two confirmed cases, while two outbreaks were declared over.

There are now 25 active outbreaks in the region.

The region has administered 40,454 COVID-19 vaccine doses and there are 13,370 people who have been fully vaccinated.

Trending Stories

The equates to 2.27 per cent of the population who have received two doses.

Ontario is reporting 1,316 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the provincial total to 312,428.

The death toll in the province has risen to 7,099 as 16 more virus-related deaths were recorded.

