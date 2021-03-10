Menu

Health

35 new coronavirus, 37 variant cases confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 10, 2021 3:02 pm
Ontario’s health minister says some residents will soon be able to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments at more than 300 pharmacies in three regions.

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 35 new novel coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the local total case count up to 6,801, including 190 deaths.

Local public health has also confirmed 37 new cases of COVID-19 variants, bringing the total number of cases up to 710 — 142 of which are active.

Read more: Coronavirus: Ontario to spend $255 million to address COVID-19 outbreaks in homeless shelters

Sixteen of Wednesday’s new cases are in Barrie, while six are in Innisfil and four are in Bradford.

The rest of the new cases are in Adjala-Tosorontio, Bracebridge, Collingwood, Essa, Huntsville, Midland, New Tecumseth, Penetanguishene and Wasaga Beach.

Nine of the new cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while five are community-acquired, two are outbreak-related and the rest are all still under investigation.

On Tuesday, there were 777 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered in the region, bringing the total number of doses given up to 51,675.

Read more: Ontario reports more than 1,300 new coronavirus cases, 16 more deaths

Of the region’s total 6,801 COVID-19 cases, 91 per cent — or 6,178 — have recovered, while 20 people are in hospital.

There are also currently 18 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region — at six workplaces, five institutional settings, five educational settings and two community settings.

On Wednesday, Ontario reported 1,316 new coronavirus cases, bringing the provincial total up to 312,428, including 7,099 deaths.

COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaSimcoe Muskoka District Health UnitSimcoe County COVID-19Muskoka COVID-19Muskoka coronavirusSimcoe County coronavirus

